Summer Reading Program holds ‘Epic’ kickoff

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

This year’s Summer Reading Program kicked off in an “epic” way with a performance by Taylor Griswold and Kazoo the Dragon of Epic Entertainment.

The kick-off event was so big, instead of being held in the Copperas Cove Public Library, they instead held the event in the Civic Center. Approximately 225 people attended the event which was both educational and entertaining.

“It’s a great start to what’s going to be a great summer,” said Library Director Kevin Marsh.

Taylor Griswold, the creator/owner of Epic Entertainment, said that the goal of his shows is to use fun and entertainment to grab the children’s attention so that they can share a positive message with them. They perform a variety of shows for schools, libraries, churches, and more.

Epic Entertainment’s show on Thursday involved the audience in a variety of interactive games including a dance competition, catching and collecting floppy frisbees, stacking buckets, and creating toilet paper snowmen.

Most of all, Taylor kept up the high energy while Kazoo kept the audience laughing.

One of the favorites for many of the children was building a toilet paper snowman. Griswold and Kazoo used a toilet paper launcher to blow toilet paper into the audience which the children snatched up to pile on the chosen ‘snowman’.

“The toilet paper was my favorite part,” said Jacob Hyslop (7). “It was great. It was really cool.”

“We love it. We all just cheer Kazoo on,” said Darci Ramos, who brought many children from the Stepping Stones Child Care to watch the show. “I love [the Summer Reading Program]. It broadens their minds and keeps them sharp.”

In between games, Griswold paused to teach the children and encourage healthy habits. For example, he talked about staying healthy and active during the summer.

One of the big messages on Thursday, though, was the importance of reading.

“Reading is a great way to exercise our minds,” said Griswold. “It’s important that we keep learning even during the summer.”

He stressed that thoughts are very powerful because our thoughts lead to actions and our actions lead to habits. Griswold encouraged the children to fill their minds with good, positive thoughts.

During the show, the kids were challenged to read a new kind of book that they might not have read otherwise. Griswold encouraged them to keep reading their favorites, but to also try something new. He emphasized that reading is not a competition, and they should read at their own pace.

“It seemed like the kids were entertained and the instructor was energetic. We enjoyed it,” said Adrienne Waters who brought her children Riley (3 ½) and Reese (10 months). “We like the reading program a lot. It offers a lot of opportunities for the kids to socialize and do arts and crafts, and it helps with their literacy.”

This week, the Summer Reading Program continues. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. is Toddler Time, and at 2 p.m. is the Teen Group. This week, the teens can learn how to dance. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., they’ll be holding a class on Medieval Combat and Crafts and a demonstration by the Society for Creative Anachronism. Later that night at 7 p.m. they will have a class on medieval pottery. Thursday will round off the week with performances by Lucas Miller, Singing Zoologist, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The library will host dozens of fun activities and shows until the event’s culmination on July 26th with a pizza party for everyone who successfully meets their reading goal.

All of the Summer Reading Program events and activities are free to the public.