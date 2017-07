CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful executive director Silvia Rhoads along with board members Marc Payne, Cesar Manigua, and Annie Zehr helped judge 59 entries submitted by summer reading program children ages 1-15 with the theme Build Your Own House: Build A Better World. Homes could be built for people or an animal, and entries had to have a base of no more than 12 inches in diameter and use recycled materials.