Stoney Brook marks six years with sock hop

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Stoney Brook Assisted Living celebrated its 6th anniversary in Copperas Cove with a 50s Sock Hop themed party open to the public Friday evening.

Guests were transported back in time with the help of local Elvis tribute artist Johnny Memphis, who sang songs by Elvis and other artists from that era.

Freddy’s Steakburgers served frozen custard to guests while members from Star Group - Veterans Helping Veterans served root beer floats. Hospice Compassus did the backdrops for pictures.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/