Star Group holds annual health fair

By MALACHI MUNCY

Cove Leader-Press

On Saturday, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans their fourth annual health fair for the community at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Texas Veterans Commission, Coryell County Public Health, Walgreens and the Lions Club were just a few of the more than 30 organizations that tabled at the event to engage the public around health and wellness.

“Everything is free, the eye exams, the flu shots, the massages and all the information. It’s a chance for people to meet and talk about different resources,” said Joseph Hill, the event coordinator for SGVHV. “Star Group, we don’t expect anything in return.”

The health fair was open the public, with a special emphasis on those without medical coverage and in need of a checkups or guidance about accessing care.

The fair took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free flu shots, blood pressure checks, cholesterol info and vision screening were among the services available.

There was also informational resources on diabetes, WIC, STDs, pregnancy, PTSD, VA Benefits, Child Care Protection and cancer screening.

Alexis Crabbels was at the table for the Health Occupations Students of America group.

“Our table is sharing information about mental illness. One in 5 Americans suffers from mental illness,” Crabbels said.

People who were unable to make it to the health fair but are interested in more information about these services can visit the SGVHV office located at 202 S. 4th Street in Copperas Cove.

Tickets were also on sale Saturday for SGVHV’s annual fundraising Gospel Explosion concert, set for October 21.

Funds raised from the concert will help purchase items for 350 Thanksgiving baskets that will be given to local families.

At the group’s September meeting, Jonathan Haywood, SGVHV President, said 200 of the baskets are earmarked for schools in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville, with 50 baskets for each of the four communities to be distributed directly to low-income families identified by the two school districts.

Earlier this month SGVHV received the designation of being named Business of the Month by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

SGHVH is also getting ready for its annual golf tournament, set for November 3. Funds from this tournament will also go toward the Thanksgiving baskets.