Star Group – VHV remembers the fallen

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Monday afternoon, Star Group – Veterans Helping Veterans held a ceremony to remember and honor those who served the nation and have fallen.

Joining them were friends, family members and local leaders. Mayor Frank Seffrood was among them and spoke a few words during the event, emceed by SG – VHV’s president, Jonathan Haywood.

In his remarks, Seffrood referred to a quote by Gen. George Patton, as he called not to glorify those who have gone on before them, but to thank God for having part of their lives to share.

“’It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived,’” Seffrood quoted.

The event featured wreaths laid by several local and state veterans organizations, to include Star Group – VHV, as well as Operation Stand Down Central Texas, Bring Everyone In The Zone, Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, the Women’s Army Corps Veterans, Department of Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 of Harker Heights, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191.

One poignant moment was the unveiling of a new emblem for the side of the SG – VHV’s headquarters building in Copperas Cove, to represent the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Haywood reminded those assembled that the Purple Heart Traveling Wall will be provided a special police escort when it arrives in Copperas Cove on June 23, the day before SG – VHV’s annual Independence Day Picnic, set for Saturday June 24 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

“There it will remain unveiled until the picnic, during which we will have a ceremony,” Haywood said.

During Monday’s ceremony, a bell was rung to remember those who have fallen, with the names of local members who have passed away in the last year read aloud during the ringing. In addition, “Taps” was played.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, the group held a lunch reception at its headquarters for all who attended.