Scott’s Funeral Home hosting advance planning seminars

Special to Leader-Press

On Thursday, October 3, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Scott’s Funeral Home will be hosting advance planning seminars dealing with a variety of key topics for seniors.

“It’s important for families to be prepared in case of emergency,” said Ronnie Viss of Scott’s Funeral Home. “We see it every day, how families have to cope when they are unprepared. There’s a lot of stress and anxiety compounded by grief and doubt. There’s so much that can be done ahead of time to spare loved ones from needless pain and worry.”

The seminars will feature local attorney Lisa Kubala, who will discuss wills, estate plans, powers of attorney, and living wills, how they work and who benefits most from these legal tools.

Another featured speaker will be Eric Armstrong with National United Bank. He will discuss the different types of bank accounts offered as well as how to set up a safety deposit box correctly. We will also cover different styles and options of ownership regarding bank accounts.

Luke Lunn, Prearrangement Specialist, will speak on funeral plans and how you can alleviate financial and emotional burdens for your family at the time of loss simply by planning in advance.

Join the staff at Scott’s Funeral Homes for a free informative session. Refreshments will be served and door prizes given away. Call 254-223-4712 to reserve your seat and to receive a free packet of take-home materials and information.