Scholarship Pageant rebrands at Chamber request

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

Pageant season is upon the city of Copperas Cove and on May 13, new royalty will be crowned to represent the community at the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant—formerly the Rabbit Fest Scholarship Pageant.

Applications for the annual scholarship pageant will be available for download starting Saturday from the city’s tourism department webpage. The pageant, which continues under the direction of Wendy Sledd, also has a new logo.

The transition from the Chamber of Commerce to the Parks and Recreation Department was first announced in October 2016 when Sledd shared with the city council that the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce informed Sledd the pageant could not continue under the chamber’s umbrella.

“The Rabbit Fest Royalty is welcome to continue their pageant at Rabbit Fest, but the Chamber can no longer provide free accounting services or liability insurance. That is the extent of the dissolution,” former Chamber of Commerce president Sean Corrigan wrote via email in August 2016. “Rabbit Fest belongs to the Chamber, for which the Chamber receives the profits. The pageant is a separate entity from the Chamber because the pageant receives the profits from their events. The Chamber has been acting as a sponsor for the pageants, but is not the owner of the pageants.”

The pageant is continuing, with its new name, under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The latest request from the chamber, to change the name of the pageant, came from Chamber of Commerce board chair Tammy Rodriguez on March 10, who called for Sledd to remove the name from donation and sponsor request by June 1, 2017 as well as remove the name “Rabbit Fest” name completely by May 2018 prior to crowning new royalty.