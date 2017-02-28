Home
CCLP/DAVID J. HARDIN - Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen director Patrick Richardson and Kelly Jenkins of Central Texas Youth Services hold up the new Safe Place sign, which designates the soup kitchen as a place where at-risk youths can go if they are in trouble and need.

SAFE PLACE

Tue, 2017-02-28 05:00 News Staff
Soup Kitchen now designated Safe Place for youth

By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen.

The ceremony was to celebrate the soup kitchen being designated as a “Safe Place” for where runaway youth, homeless youths, and youths that are having a difficult time living at home can go if they need help.

Kelly Jenkins is Safe Place coordinator with the Central Texas Youth Services.

