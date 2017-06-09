S. C. Lee National Junior Honor Society inducts new members

By SHERYL OLSON

Special to Leader-Press

Scholarship; Leadership; Service; Character; Citizenship; Responsibility. All of these important principles form the framework of the National Junior Honor Society. All were presented at the annual honor induction ceremony which welcomed 14 new members into the S. C. Lee Junior High Chapter increasing its membership total to 29.

The traditional, time-honored ceremony included the lighting of a candle lit by a member of the National Jr. Honor Society representing each principle of the honor society. Each of the six candles was lit by a member of the S. C. Lee chapter who explained the representation of each principle.

The candle-lighting ceremony, led by NJHS president Mikayla Wilson, symbolizes the aims of NJHS where the emblem is the flaming torch.

“The torch, from the earliest of times, has been the emblem of knowledge,” Wilson said. “The motto of the National Junior Honor Society is ‘Light is the symbol of truth.’”.

Cameron Pack is an existing member of S. C. Lee’s NJHS and said the new members will find the organization personally beneficial.

“I know being a member will help me in the future. I will be in The National Honor Society when I begin high school,” Pack said. “Also, being a member of such an important society will help me with applications for scholarships.”

Vice principal Patrick Crawley accepted the candidates on behalf of the faculty and school, with students reciting the words of the official pledge.

Students are required to set the highest example for their peer students. During the 2016-2017 school year, the members volunteered more than five hours of community service by collecting clothing for less fortunate students and by appreciating teachers throughout the year. For the 2017-2018 school year, the members have already committed to assisting with CCISD’s Stuff the Bus event Aug. 4-6 and the Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza on Oct. 28.

Fourteen new members, sixth through eighth grades were inducted during the ceremony to join an already 15-member group. The following students were inducted.

Maya Alexander, Caleb Blanford, Lea Boal, Emily Carter, Jonathan Daley, Eli Foster, Mataiya Gilson, Natirina Pangelinan, Kylee Perez, Ashley Rosser, Isabella Soriano, Arin Stack, Alliyah Valera and Naomi Valera.