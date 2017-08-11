Russell files to run for place 7

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove city council place 7 incumbent Matthew Russell filed to run for reelection to keep the seat for which he ran unopposed in 2014.

Russell has called Copperas Cove home for 22 years, where he and his wife raised their four children.

Russell said one of the reasons he ran for council the first time was to help the city move forward, enhance its vision and strategic direction, and “create a city truly built for family living.”

“As a councilman, I sought to break up the ‘good ole boy’ system, a plague which infests many small towns. It can stifle economic growth, competition and cause investors and businesses to look elsewhere,” Russell said. “This system of past councils has provided little to no economic growth to our city and in some cases cost it financially.

The citizens, town and future generations deserve better. We should strive to create a city where our children can raise their families and be proud of their city.”

Russell, in reflecting on his term in office, said one of his goals as councilman was to ensure Copperas Cove operates with 100 percent financial accountability and transparency.

“As citizens you should know how the city spends your tax dollars, and does the city receive the biggest bang for every buck it spends? We should be moving forward; what do we need to do to prepare the city for 2030, 2040?” Russell said. “The city manager, her staff, and all the city employees work tirelessly everyday to make our city the best it can be. The ranks of our firemen and police force are filled with some of the finest, extremely dedicated people I know.

“As with many cities, we still have issues. Our current utility situation is a big problem at the present. However, the city is working with the contractor to correct many of the current issues we are facing.”

Russell calls himself “someone who is not political, holds people to their word, is argumentative, researches the issues, listens to the public, verifies everything he hears, and will work hard to make our town better each and every day.”

Russell is a retired colonel with 30 years of service and was a facility engineer for Operational Test Command. He served as the principal engineer officer assigned to restore and enhance the essential services to the cities of Mosul and Kirkuk while serving in Iraq. He provided city planning guidance to two provincial governors while in Iraq.

From 2011 to 2013, Russell served as the Senior Engineer Forces Command at Fort Bragg and from 2009-2010 as the Senior Engineer Advisor at the Peace Keeping and Stability Operations Institute at Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle, Penn.

He has master’s degree in Strategic Military Studies, a master of educational administration and a bachelor of science degree with a minor in history.