Royalty support sponsor’s anniversary celebrations and expansions

Saving the lives of abandoned animals may be the community service projects of Five Hills Junior Ambassador Kaydence Weary and Preteen Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, but it was Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz who ended up finding a new family member at the City of Copperas Cove’s animal control facility’s monthly free adoption event.

Each month, the city’s shelter offers a free adoption to prospective owners and the Five Hills royalty have helped with each adoption event through the summer washing down the cages and dog runs, bathing animals, walking dogs and showing the animals to prospective owners.

Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz volunteered at the shelter last year through her pageant title before being named Ambassador and again several times already this year. But, this visit was different because she met Molly. It was love at first sight for the Dachshund-mix and Stutz’s son, Joseph.

“It is important to adopt because shelter dogs need homes. Some were abandoned or lost and are scared. But as soon as you show them affection, they get so excited,” Stutz said. “Molly is already Joseph’s best friend and won’t leave his side. She is already trained and very lovable.”

The royalty helped adopt out an additional two cats and two dogs during their volunteer shift at the shelter.

The royalty also supported the ribbon cutting event for the expansion of Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s Fort Hood Liaison Ingrid Kiefer was not surprised to see the royalty at the event.

“We have a great partnership with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and are so happy that these ladies took time out of their busy schedules to be part of our ribbon cutting celebration,” Kiefer said. “We support their efforts in Copperas Cove and they are always there to support our efforts as well. It is a true partnership in our community.”

The royalty also supported the 4th anniversary celebration at Candy Outfitters, working several different stations including animal balloon making, the dance freeze contest, greeting and handing out swag bags, taste testing table, and more. Owner Jennifer White said the royalty were consistently supportive of the small business’s activities.

“We are so happy to have the royalty with us helping. Every time we have an event or anything happening with our store, the royalty are always here to help,” White said.

The royalty also partnered with Bearables for its second anniversary celebration raising $400 for Hope Pregnancy Center and helped sort and distribute thousands of dollars of school supplies raised through CCISD’s 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus event.

In royal sightings this week, look for the titleholders to support Chick-fil-A’s back to school event on Thursday and the YMCA’s back to school event on Saturday with their Try on My Tiara booth and Pretty Princess Parlor.