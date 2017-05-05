Royalty in pageant to receive entertainment package for region

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

When they are not busy racking up volunteer service hours, the royalty from the Five Hills Scholarship Program will be able to relax with a variety of entertainment packages from area businesses. Topsey Exotic Ranch, Austin Spurs, Round Rock Express, Vive Les Arts and Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum have provided tickets for each of the winners from more than 120 contestants who will compete next Saturday during the pageant.

“We have been a part of the Copperas Cove community for a long time, but never really had an opportunity to give back to the community like we do now,” Topsey Exotic Ranch owner Stephanie Friedel said. “When I heard that some of the platforms of service are animal oriented I knew this was something we had to support and allow to continue. We welcome the royalty out to learn about the animals and get away after all their hard work.”

The drive-thru exotic ranch has provided tickets for each contestant age 12 and younger to visit the ranch. During a recent visit members of the Rabbit Fest Pageant were give a hands-on experience with the lemurs, goats, llamas and peacocks of the ranch.

“I absolutely love the exotic ranch, I have never been to a place where you could pet and feed so many different types of animals. The staff is very friendly and it is a great place to take the family,” Ms. Rabbit Fest Trish Stutz said. “Seeing my children’s face light up as they interact with the animals is priceless. The ranch also allowed me to have my daughter’s birthday party there and we had so much fun.”

Other sponsors to return to the pageant program include Sonic at Clear Creek and Copperas Cove Sonic, both locations will be providing all the contestants with free drinks and free ice cream cones. The YMCA is providing gym memberships to all 2017 pageant winners including family memberships to the younger royalty.

“We attended so many events throughout the year, but some of my favorites were the ones in which we could just sit back and enjoy. From 4th of July picnics to sister pageants to dinner and fun photo shoots, we did it all,” Sr Ms Rabbit Fest Robin Scheafnocker said. “The best part was being with the other royalty and, of course meeting new people. I have learned so much and had so much fun this year attending all of the activities and events.”

All-American Chevrolet will be pulling the royalty’s float in more than a dozen parades over the next year, while Lips for Life by Becci will be hosting a lip color matching workshop for all older contestants on May 11.

“I was so excited to go to the basketball game with my Royal Family, such an incredible experience, I got to bring my husband and children with me as well, my son really enjoyed the game,” Stutz added. “We have also visited the train museum and enjoyed a night at the theater. Experiences that I would not have had if not for the pageant. I have been able to explore more of Texas without it costing a lot of money thanks to the prize package.”

Oragami Owl is providing the top two royalty a special bracelet with darling crown charms, while the remainder of the court will receive gift certificates to select from the catalog.

“We are so excited to have Origami Owl sparkling at our pageant,” director Wendy Sledd said on the programs facebook page. “Hoot! Hoot!”

Tickets are on sale now for the May 13 pageant at Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th Street. The children’s pageant starts at 1 p.m. and is expected to run until 4 p.m. Doors open at noon for the 1 PM pageant and will reopen at 5 p.m. for the evening program that is set to begin at 6 p.m. The evening program is expected to run until 9:30 p.m.

Mandatory pageant rehearsal is held May 12. All contestants will receive a general admission ticket with his/her entry to use for a parent, spouse or other guest. Contestants get into the event they are entered in at no charge by showing their contestant numbers. Ticket prices will increase when purchased at the door. Tickets and program books can be ordered in advance by emailing the program at fivehillspageant@gmail.com

“The group of royalty and parents and grandparents has really come together this year and formed a family atmosphere. Our family includes a wonderful, loving leader in Wendy,” said Scheafnocker. “She has helped each of us grow and find strength in beauty inside and out. We support and love each other, and have forged bonds that will last even after we complete our reigns.”