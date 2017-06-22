Royalty, Girl Scouts assemble Little Free Libraries

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

While students throughout Copperas Cove are enjoying their summer break, local educators are also concerned about something called summer reading loss.

Students, especially those who struggle with reading, can lose ground over the summer months away from a regular time of reading.

This week, a group of local student volunteers took some time from their summer vacation to work on decorating, filling, and installing free summer reading libraries throughout Copperas Cove.

Junior Miss Five Hills Leslie Lindholm is only eight years old. As part of year-long reign, she wasn’t required to have her platform of service, as that’s only for the pre-teens and up.

However, pageant director Wendy Sledd said Lindholm said told her wanted to do something to help provide books to children just like her.

Sledd, who is also the public information officer for CCISD, said the district had wanted to have a Little Free Libraries project but there was no one to head it up. When Lindholm told Sledd what she wanted to do, it was a perfect fit.

“All the royalty have been collecting book donations, as has the Girl Scouts Troop,” Sledd said.

The principle behind a little free library is simple. If a reader sees a book they want, they can take it home and keep it. Or, if they have any books they are finished with, they are welcome to donate a book to the library.

Presently, Copperas Cove only has one little free library. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, there are now 13.

In the yard of the Avenue E campus on Tuesday morning, Lindholm and her troop of volunteers sanded and painted away, transforming the newspaper vending machines.

Stacks of donated books at every reading level waited nearby on mobile book carts, with the books ready to be loaded as soon as the new little libraries were dry and deemed complete.

“I love to read,” Lindholm said of her reason for holding a book drive and sanding and painting at least one library with the help of her father. “I like to read a lot of books and I have a lot of different kinds of books. I want to help other kids get books like I have.”

Lindholm and her fellow royalty had help from members of Girl Scouts Troop 6120. Sledd explained that Pre-Teen Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball belongs to Troop 6120 and she was more than happy to recruit fellow Scouts along with their troop leaders to volunteer.

On Wednesday morning, the freshly painted and decorated libraries, now full of books, were transported to all Copperas Cove ISD campuses, save for Copperas Cove High School. The City of Copperas Cove’s pools, located at City Park and South Park, will each also have a library.