Retired teachers hold Oktoberfest fundraiser

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s retired teachers joked and laughed as they outbid each other and generally had a great time while raising money for a good cause on Saturday night.

The Copperas Cove Retired Teachers Association had its first Oktoberfest dinner and fundraiser. Typically, they hold an event with a Christmas theme in December. Saturday night’s event consisted of an all-Bavarian dinner, a live auction, and a silent auction. Food served included both beef and pork bratwurst, German potato salad, bread, red cabbage, sauerkraut, German chocolate cake and other desserts. Money raised at the event will go towards the Children’s Book Program.

John Gallen, the chairman of the scholarship committee and legislative committee ran the live auction portion of the event. The live auction consisted of a plethora of mystery gift bags each of which was donated by one of the event attendees.

“I love it. It’s fun. Our club is making money, and we get a delicious meal,” Joann Bollom, the group’s president, said about the Oktoberfest event. “It’s an entertaining night for everybody.”

Bollom described the Children’s Book Program saying that their goal is to give every kindergartener in the city a brand-new book.

“It’s their own book, and some of the kids in kindergarten have never owned a book, and these are really, really nice books,” said Bollom. “They’re just floored that they can take it home…It’s really tear-jerking to watch some of them.”

Marianna McDonnell, a retired librarian, said that the group has been giving away the books for the last seven years. She said they give away approximately 600 books a year.

“Each kid gets to pick. Even the last class at the last school has an extra 40 or 50 books so that there are still choices,” said McDonnell. “A choice is very important to a child.”