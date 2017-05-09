Refuge Ministries holds annual roundup

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Refuge Ministries invited the public out for a day of free fun and activities for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday.

The church hosted its 18th Backyard Music Round-up at Copperas Cove City Park with the festivities running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event featured a free barbecue lunch, a car/bike show, live music, and various activities like a bounce house and face painting for children.

The event featured music by Tommy Clark, Refuge Ministries’ Cove Campus Praise, Kingdom Grind Music, Matt Jewell, and Refuge Ministries’ Hillside Park Campus Praise.

“We want to show that you can have good, clean fun,” said Jodi Swanner, Refuge Ministries’ worship leader. “We want to share the love of Christ.”

While the food and entertainment for the event was free, those who wanted to could make donations for Cove House. Swanner said that every year, they sponsor something that is a service to the community.

“We’re raising money for the TAMUCT food bank,” said Tom Parker, in charge of the car show.

The entry fee for this year’s car show was a canned good or non-perishable item which will be given to the TAMUCT Campus Cupboard.

“I love it. I’ve been putting it on for 15 years,” Parker said, adding that the car show definitely helps draw more people to the event. He said that kids are especially excited about seeing all the cars.

Ed Karns entered his Harley Softtail Custom into the car show.

Karns, representing Iron Horse Disciples Motorcycles Ministry, entered the lone motorcycle for Saturday’s competition. He said he loved the fact that the event was geared towards supporting the community, adding that the only reason he entered the car show was because it was for a good cause.

“I enjoy coming to car shows,” said Terry Sullivan who entered his 1995 Mustang Cobra into the competition. His car is number 30 of only 4,005 produced.

Sullivan said he enjoys supporting a good cause, but he also loves getting to see the variety of cars competing. He likes to see the hard work that goes into each car and how each person makes their car their own. There may be other cars of the same year, make, and model, but with modification, a car can become truly unique, said Sullivan.

“You’re not going to see another exactly like it,” said Sullivan about his Mustang. “It’s like a beautiful lady in an elegant dress.”