Refuge Corporation hosting run against homelessness Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Locals are encouraged to head for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail at the Killeen Community Center on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the annual 5K Walk/Run for The Homeless.

The event is being held by Refuge Corporation, and the run/walk is to help raise funds and awareness about homelessness in the Central Texas area.

Refuge Corporation presently runs an emergency shelter for women and children. It offers two transitional homes in Copperas Cove and is presently renovating a home in Killeen, also.

Saturday’s run/walk event is sponsored by Office Max, Metroplex Health System, Target, and National United Bank of Copperas Cove.

The Killeen Community Center is located at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and onsite registration is available tomorrow morning prior to the event kickoff. Registration for the event is $25.