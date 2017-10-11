Rack Room Shoes opens in Five Hills Shopping Center

Special to Leader-Press

Copperas Cove, Texas, Oct. 10, 2017 – Family footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes will open the doors to its newest location on Thursday, October 12 as part of a new phase in the Five Hills Hills Shopping Center, located off Highway 190.

The retailer, known for its ongoing “Buy One Get One 50 Percent Off” promotion, will offer a wide selection of brand name shoes at value prices for men, women and children in its new 5,500 square-foot store.

“Previously, families in the area had an hour’s drive to our nearest store,” said Regional Manager Manny Tarin. “We’re looking forward to providing a new footwear destination for residents who want to stay and shop locally in their community – especially those in the Copperas Cove and Fort Hood communities and surrounding areas.”

Rack Room Shoes has a variety of ongoing initiatives that are attractive to its core customer, including an added emphasis on the athletic market. The retailer’s Athletic Shop, a shop-in-shop concept offers a robust in-store and online experience around its athletic product, while closely linking with athletic brand partners.

Additionally, for more than a decade, Rack Room Shoes has featured real customers – instead of professional models – in seasonal advertisements, selected through its original Models Wanted Campaign and recently launched Real People campaign.

With the newly unveiled Kids Club, Rack Room Shoes continues to embrace authentic storytelling through the eyes of its customers. Parents are encouraged to submit pictures of their children wearing Rack Room Shoes – simply using the hashtag #iamrackroom – for a chance to be featured in the brand’s Kids Club advertising.

Store hours for Rack Room Shoes are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.