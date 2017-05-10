Rabies Exposure

Special to Leader-Press

On May 8, 2017, Copperas Cove Animal Control was dispatched to the area of 1100 block of W Lincoln, Copperas Cove for a Raccoon that was killed by a dog.

Animal Control Officers located the Raccoon at 1105 W. Lincoln, Copperas Cove. The Raccoon was then sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory, Austin Texas for testing. On May 8, 2017, Copperas Cove Animal Control was notified by the Texas Department of Health the Raccoon was infected with rabies.

Any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a Raccoon, or other wild animal in this area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222). Also contact your physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure.

Rabies infection is most common in Bats, Coyotes, Raccoons, Skunks, and Foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, or coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.