Police Department issues rabies exposure warning

On Tuesday, September 5, Copperas Cove Animal Control was dispatched to the 1900 block of Wayne Street in reference to a raccoon that walked up in the yard and laid down near the side of a house. Animal Control Officers located the raccoon which was impounded and sent to the Texas Department of Health in Austin, Texas for testing.

On Thursday, September 7, Copperas Cove Animal Control was notified by the Texas Department of Health the Raccoon was infected with rabies.

Any citizen who believes they, their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a raccoon, or other wild animal in this area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Afterhours calls should be made to the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222.

Also, contact your physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure. Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, or coma. Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc. Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.