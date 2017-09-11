Pink Warrior Angels amp up Pink-Out efforts

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Saturday at Walmart, a bevy of volunteers from Pink Warrior Angels, led by founder Julie Moser, held a registration party for the 3rd annual Pink Warrior Dash 5K, set for Saturday, September 30 at 8 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Pink Warrior Angels, founded a little more than two years ago by Moser of Copperas Cove and Jen Reynolds of New Braunfels, both breast cancer survivors who met during their treatments several years ago.

The registration fee was half price on Saturday for the 5K coming up two weeks from Saturday, and the party also served to raise awareness for the other events PWA is holding that lead up to the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ Pink Out game in October. During that game, PWA will announce the winners of the business and residential “Pink Out” decorating contests, for which PWA is also accepting entries.

Registration for the race is presently $40, with registration for the community Pink Out contests $25 per entry.

Moser said she has a number of groups to thank, leading up to this year’s Pink Warrior Dash. This year, the venue has changed to the Copperas Cove City Park, where the race will start at City Park Pool.

“It’s the same route as the city’s race to the Polar Bear Plunge,” Moser said. “I’m so excited that the Parks & Recreation Department is letting us have the race at the park and is supporting us in this way. Walmart Has become a sponsor, and today at our party they’ve supplied us with water and popcorn.”

Registrants could pick up their free Pink Warrior Dash t-shirts on Saturday, which are only available to those signing up for the race. Also, PWA had other cancer awareness items for sale, with proceeds going to PWA.

Moser said the Copperettes dance team has lent the PWA their bright-pink poms until the Bulldawgs’ Pink Out game. On Saturday, members of the National Junior Honor Society volunteered their time to help Moser with the registration party.

Lyric Richardson is a NJHS member who enjoyed using the pink poms to help cheer and draw people over to the sign-up tent decorated with pink balloons.

“My grandmother passed away from brain cancer, so this is important to me to help,” said Richardson. “It’s a good thing, to help out cancer patients like they are doing.”

Moser hopes the event will continue to grow as it has for the first three years.

“We are presently on a waiting list for the Pink Warrior Dash to be included in the CenTex race series,” Moser said. “As soon as a spot comes open for us, we are going to join.” Having the Pink Warrior Dash included in the series will hopefully be a draw for even more registrants from the Central Texas area.

Moser said funds raised from the race will go to continue to support breast cancer patients. In the two years since being formed, PWA has financially assisted close to 78 families since becoming an established 501c3. The group’s financial assistance ranges from grocery services, house cleaning, meal services, and even providing funeral transportation. PWA distributes an average of $2,000 per month just in financial aid on a case-by-case basis to those battling breast cancer, and also supplies chemo care kits and helps purchase bras from AnaOno for breast cancer patients.