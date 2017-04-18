Pies for Pooches raises funds for animal shelter

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Everyone had a doggone good time at Pet Supplies Plus’s Pies for Pooches on Saturday.

Pet Supplies Plus teamed up with the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter to raise money to purchase AstroTurf for the shelter.

Passersby and shoppers were more than thrilled with the opportunity to pie someone in the face—either an Animal Control officer or a Pet Supplies Plus employee—for charity.

The event more than exceeded the store’s goal of $400, raising an impressive $627. Not only will they be able to purchase the AstroTurf, they have enough to use towards other shelter improvements.

Brittany Weimert, whose husband, Dave, is the assistant store manager for Pet Supplies Plus, helped run the event, collect donations, and even came up with the idea.

Weimert said that with recent rains the Animal Shelter run has become muddy and isn’t well suited for allowing the dogs a place to play and meet potential new owners. The AstroTurf will be a huge benefit to the shelter.

She said Pet Supplies Plus donated several gift baskets to sell, containing items like dog food, treats, and tennis balls. Funds were added to the money raised during the event.

However, the main event was a chance to pie the semi-willing volunteers. For a minimum of a $1 donation, anyone could pie the victim of their choice in the face. Although many dreaded the idea of getting pied, particularly the thought of getting pie up their noses, they all accepted their fates with good-natured laughing and joking—particularly when a fellow employee was the one getting pied instead of them.

“It’s all for the shelter,” said David Wellington, the senior Animal Control Officer for Copperas Cove, about getting pied in the face. “We appreciate Pet Supplies Plus,” he added. “They’re always helping us.”

Although there were many who attended the event specifically to donate to the Animal Shelter, many who just happened to be stopping by the store gladly donated a few dollars for the chance to pie someone in the face.

Parents were delighted to take pictures of their children smooshing the pies, and happy that their money went to a good cause.

“When I’m able to, I donate,” said Amanda Pike. “I would have donated even if I didn’t have to pie someone, but that made it even more fun.”