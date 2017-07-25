Parks & Rec holding town hall meeting Wednesday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W. Ave. B.

The meeting is the third quarterly town hall gathering of the year.

The city’s Parks & Recreation director, Joe Brown, will update the public about the upcoming improvements on the city’s park systems, as well as provide information about the department’s upcoming events in the community, along with the park’s aquatic program, golf course and car path renovations.

The City of Copperas Cove has more than $3.6 million in improvements planned for the city’s park system starting now through the year 2020. The Hills of Cove Golf Course is also up for improvements, totaling $1,280,334 over the same time period.

The planned improvements will be paid for with certificate of obligation bonds annually, according to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for the fiscal years 2016-2020.

Among the facility improvements planned between 2017 and 2021 are ADA compliance, pavilions, bathroom remodeling, walking trails developed, shade canopies for playgrounds, lighting systems replaced/updated, water fountains, new playgrounds, fitness stations, pool filter systems updated, a splash pad, park monument signs, athletic field fencing upgrades, outdoor basketball courts resurfaced, seating areas re-established or created and bridges.

Any questions can be directed to Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation Director, at jbrown@copperascovetx.gov or (254)542-2719.