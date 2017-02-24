PAINT ME A COPPERAS COVE

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

With the grand opening of the Sutherlands Home Base lumber store at the site of the former H-E-B building weeks away, the Five Hills Art Guild has its newest mural project now under way.

Guild president Linda Lapierre said Sheri Wilson, the guild’s murals director, guild discussed the subject of a mural at the entrance to the store with Home Base store leadership and got the go-ahead for the project. The guild’s leadership then put out the call for submissions to guild members.

Lapierre said she’d stopped by the store with her proposal for the mural in hand, a steampunk collage of nuts and bolts and hardware, and also brought another idea which conceptually incorporated the company’s logo, HB, as part of a collage of different items the store offers for sale.

“I showed them the ideas, but Mark (Dremel) asked us to paint a Texas landscape, with the five hills of Cove at sunset,” Lapierre said. Dremel is Home Base’s district manager who is overseeing the preparation and opening of the new store.

Home Base is providing Valspar paint for the project, with guild volunteers, led by mural project manager Sheri Wilson, providing the elbow grease and talent.

“As a new business in town that sells painting supplies, a relationship with the guild seems natural. We hope to partner in many ways in the future,” Lapierre told the Leader-Press.

Painting began Monday and the project should likely be completed in about a week.

Sutherlands Home Base, in addition to providing the paint for the mural, is also a sponsor of the guild’s Five Hills Art Festival, to be held on Saturday, March 25 in City Park.

