Pageant Program unveils redesigned crowns

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

Standing 10 inches tall covered in stones of all colors, the Ambassador’s crown for the Five Hills Scholarship Program was unveiled Wednesday for all to see at Bill French Jewelers. The crown will be on display in suite B of 2126 E Business 90 until the pageant on Saturday with the younger royalty taking the stage of Lea Ledger Auditorium at 1 p.m. before the older divisions compete at 6 p.m.

“I think that this is an amazing design for the crowns,” Bill French said. “It’s wonderful that the crowns are in the shape of Texas and has all of the colors on the hills of Copperas Cove. It is a nice new style for the royalty to wear. They really turned out great and I’m happy to be a part of this and provide a beautiful piece for them to wear as they volunteer over the next year. This is more than just a beauty pageant, this is a program that is helping develop great people in our community.”

The new concept of crown challenged the casting company with the Texas shaped production that were sturdy enough to be worn while performing hundreds of hours of community service.

“I think anytime change occurs, opportunity occurs with it and with the changing of our name was an opportunity to create something really special. This royalty doesn’t just represent one specific event but the community of Copperas Cove as a whole,” pageant director Wendy Sledd said. “We represent Copperas Cove across the state of Texas and have incorporated the five hills and colors into that design.”

For Sledd, the design came easy as it encompasses all that the royalty do.

“When I saw what they did to make the idea come to fruition, I was overjoyed,” she said. “I am beyond excited and over the moon with the crowns that were received. It is nice that the royalty have something nice and unique that truly reflects the city that they represent.”

More than 120 contestants will begin the bid for the coveted ambassadors crown as they tally hundreds of service hours over the next year. Members of the royalty in the finals for the inaugural Five Hills Scholarship Program Ambassador title include Sr. Ms. Rabbit Fest Robyn Scheafnocker, Ms. Rabbit Fest Trisha Stutz and her daughter Young Miss Rabbit Fest Kayla West. The 2015 Ambassador title went to Kelsey Dane while the current ambassador is Edith Natividad.

“We are thankful for the investment from our sponsors that help make all of this possible,” said Sledd. “Especially the Parks and Recreation Department from the City of Copperas Cove. We were asked to make a change and we did it with gusto. I am looking forward to meeting the new crown holders and touching their lives while they touch mine.”

More than 30 contestants age nine and older were pampered with a lips for life by Becci party as well as a wrap party by It Works Thursday and will have a day at the spa before taking the stage Saturday. Rehearsal and instructional time is set from 4-6 p.m. tonight for all contestants who wish to walk the stage before the competition.