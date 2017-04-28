Pacific Tanning to host Spring Into Small Business

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Pacific Tanning, located at 212 E. Bus. 190 #3, is welcoming several small business owners to celebrate with them at the shop’s 13th anniversary tomorrow, from noon until 4 p.m.

Owner Hope Wunsch said the shop was open 13 years as of April 19 and said she wanted to include others.

“I do participate in the Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving, and I did have some vendors in here then. It was a lot of fun, and we had a lot of people come through, and I thought, we should do this again in the spring,” Wunsch said. “It just so happened we started talking about it, and I started talking to other women I know who have their own small businesses.”

She hopes to remind others to shop small and local in the community.

“People get so caught up in shopping at Walmart and things like that, that there’s so many businesses we can support. So, I thought I’d invited all these ladies in and start planning this,” Wunsch said.

As far as the vendors go, there will be a little bit of everything.

“We’re going to have someone from Lipsense, Scentsy, Lularoe, Origami Owl, Younique. Another lady who does signs and decals and shirts will also be here, just to name a few.”

The afternoon will feature door prizes from each of the business owners, along with refreshments, Wunsch added.

“We’ll have every one of those businesses donating a door prize, and I’ll be donating a few more, so we’ll have at least 10. The first 50 who come in will receive a gift bag with extra coupons and discounts.”

Pacific Tanning, true to its name, offers tanning services with beds as well as stand-up tans and airbrush tanning, and also carries Fit Bodywrap system products and lotions.

The shop also carries purses, jewelry and accessories, and has a massage therapist available by appointment only.