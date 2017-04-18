Operation Stand Down Central Texas holding spring event

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Saturday, homeless veterans in the Central Texas area will have the chance to get a shower, a haircut, a hot meal prepared by the Culinary Arts Department at Central Texas College, as well as receive clothing and outerwear, thanks to Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which is holding its Spring Stand Down for Homeless Veterans at the National Guard Armory in Killeen.

OSDCT’s director, Joann Courtland, and her group of volunteers have kept busy since the last stand down in October, connecting with homeless veterans and collecting donated clothes and other items to distribute.

“Our volunteer roster is full so we have enough volunteers, but what we do not have enough of right now is tennis shoes (clean, new is preferred) various sizes for men and women, undergarments (new only), and non-perishable snacks to put in the goody bags, like crackers, beef jerky, things that would not spoil and do not need a can opener to eat,” Courtland said.

Courtland said other groups with support tables include the VA, Texas Veterans Commission, Harker Heights Vet Center, Families in Crisis, Heritage House, Killeen Housing Authority, Bring Everyone in the Zone, and Operation Phantom Support.

Each homeless veteran will receive free medical and dental screening, and an eye exam, and each will receive a goody bag with personal items.

“We are still adding services as we can,” added Courtland. “I am really hoping for a wonderful turn out and to help as many folks as we can. Our current planning number is 80.”

For more information on Operation Stand Down Central Texas call 254-681-8522.

The group has a Facebook page located at facebook.com/OperationStandDownCentralTexas.

Financial contributions may be sent to P.O. Box 887, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.