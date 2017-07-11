Officers, community members line up to remember the fallen

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

In response to a call issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, officers with the Copperas Cove Police Department put out a call of their own for individuals to come stand with law enforcement on Friday morning.

Abbott asked all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

“Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation,” said Governor Abbott. “It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated.”

On Friday morning, community members along with a number of city employees responded and literally stood behind a lineup of officers in front of the police department.

A moment of silence was observed, while the red and blue lights on several patrol cars and a Copperas Cove ambulance and fire department vehicle were lit for one minute.

The moment was also observed throughout the state of Texas as Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day, which was designated by the Texas legislature via House Bill 3042, to honor officers after an attack last year on Dallas peace officers.

“Today is a day of remembrance for all Texans, but especially for the law enforcement community and their families,” Gov. Greg Abbott stated in a news release. “Although Texas has dedicated this day as Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day, we should always remember the bravery of those who wear the shield to protect our way of life. Cecilia and I ask that all Texans take a moment to pray for our law enforcement and offer thanks for their commitment to keep our communities safe.”

The day of remembrance also included San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was laid to rest on Friday after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Texas Governor’s Mansion was also illuminated in blue on Friday night for Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day.