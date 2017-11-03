Oakalla VFD holding annual fajita dinner, auction tomorrow

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual fajita dinner and auction tomorrow from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the live auction starting at 7 p.m.

For $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under, diners can have an all-you-can-eat fajita meal.

The meal will also feature live entertainment from Ashlee Plumlee prior to the auction.

Auction items usually include handcrafted goods, metal art, Western décor, household items, outdoor items, and more donated by local businesses and community members. Several raffles will also take place throughout the evening,

Funds raised from the meal, auction and raffles will go to the fire department, which also receives some funding from Burnet County.

Past auctions have raised funds to help upgrade the department’s trucks and purchase new firefighting equipment.

Oakalla VFW, based in Burnet County, also gives assistance to area fire departments when needed.

To get to Oakalla, tame F.M. 2657 south for approximately 12 miles, then take a right on F.M. 963. The fire station will be on the left.

For more information, call (254) 462-3352.