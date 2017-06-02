Noon Exchange Club recognizes senior citizen of the quarter

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on May 26 at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. President Inez Faison called the meeting to order, and Pastor Brian Hawkins led the invocation. Club Member JC Stubbs asked members to join in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Board Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries. Past President Dennis Ayres gave an update of the Mayfest 5K Color Run taking place at Ogletree Gap on May 27. Ayres thanked club members for selling raffle tickets and passed out a list of individual assignments for the event.

Next, Past President Mike Blount shared details of the upcoming District Convention to be held June 9-11 in Plano, Texas. Special Guest Speaker for the District Convention is Exchange National President Elizabeth Granthom and Rob Pine of Christian Works.

During the presentation of Awards, Board Member Angela Fields recognized Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments Volunteer Eveth Duncombe as the Senior Citizen of the Quarter Award.

Duncome came from Jamaica to make a better living for herself and attends North Point Church. Fields stated, “Ms. Duncombe helps people all around and well deserves to be honored for this award.”

Past President Sandor Vegh introduced the presenter Copperas Cove City Planner Charlotte Hitchman. Vegh stated that Hitchman previously served as an intern for the Texas Council of Governments and was promoted to the position of Regional Planner, managing the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization. Hitchman begins her official assignment position as City Planner on July 18. During the presentation, Hitchman shared details about the Business Highway 190 Project and the city’s Transportation Master Plan, which includes development of new businesses and future decisions about roads, sidewalks and transit.

Following the presentation, President Inez Faison held the Scholarship Auction to raise money for deserving Copperas Cove High School Seniors. Faison offered closing remarks and Club Member Marsha Siler led the Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and fourth Friday of every month at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. For more information contact Inez Faison at (254) 681-7897.