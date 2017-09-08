Noon Exchange Club plan ahead for Feast of Sharing, Golden Deeds

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on August 25 at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. President Mike Blount called the meeting to order, and JC Stubbs led the invocation. James Tatum asked members to join in the Pledge of Allegiance. Past Board Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries.

During the announcements, President Blount shared that the club is asking for nominations for the Book of Golden Deeds Award. Requirements for the award includes someone who is sincere about helping the community, has an exceptional track record of continued, unselfish giving and enjoys volunteering to help others. The recipient can be from any profession or a member of any organization, including Exchange. He or she can be someone who deserves acclaim, but rarely receives it. Candidates; names and accomplishments should be given to Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove officers, which are listed on the club’s website at noonexchangeclubofcopperascove.com by no later than September 22.

Next, President Blount asked all members to consider volunteering for the Feast of Sharing which will take place on November 16. Blount also added that during the October 13 meeting, club members can receive food handlers’ training which will be needed to serve food to the community. Last year, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove fed over 600 people within the community.

As part of the presentation, Club Member Pat Thomas introduced guest speaker Operation Stand Down Central Texas Director Joann Courtland. Courtland is the founder of the Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT) center which provides services and resources to homeless veterans. The organization is always seeking donated items for the veterans and seeking volunteers. If you would like to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas visit 338 Cove Shopping Center or call Joann Courtland at (254) 681-8522 or email operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com for times or additional information.

President Blount thanked Joann Courtland for her presentation.

Finally, Past President Inez Faison led the monthly scholarship drawing that benefits Copperas Cove High School Seniors. She collected $311 from the members. Club Member Ashley Whitworth closed the meeting by asking members to join in the reading of the Exchange Club’s Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and the fourth Friday of every month. For more information contact Mike Blount at mblount002@hot.rr.com.