Noon Exchange Club names Senior Volunteer of the Year

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on July 14 at Lil Tex Restaurant. President Mike Blount called the meeting to order and Pastor Brian Hawkins led the Invocation. Club Member Ashley Whitworth was asked to lead the club members in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mrs. Jenkins was introduced to the club as a guest, and Club Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and announcements.

During the opening announcements, Past President Dennis Ayres reminded club members to participate in the Mayfest 5K Color Run Drive by manning a table at the Hank’s Tire and Muffler Event.

During the awards presentation, Past Secretary Pat Thomas and Past President Sandor Vegh awarded Trish LeMire the Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year Award.

Next, Past President Inez Faison offered an “End of the Year Report.” As outgoing president Faison shared a few words with the club and thanked members for participating in the club events. She extended her gratitude by praising the club for their hard work and dedication.

Faison ended by saying, “You made my job look easy.”

Incoming President Mike Blount then passed around the Committee and Chair Report for 2017 – 2018. He listed the objectives and responsibilities for each category and asked members to consider participating or even chairing a committee.

As part of the incoming presidential duties, Blount provided the goals for the new year. The club’s goals included recognizing a life-long volunteer through the Golden Deeds Award, feeding the community in a citywide Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove Thanksgiving Dinner, providing scholarships for deserving high school seniors within Copperas Cove through monthly drawings, recognizing important service workers within the community, and most importantly, raising funds through the Annual Mayfest 5K Color Run to provide support and awareness for Child Abuse Prevention. Blount stressed that “although we work hard to provide service work and volunteer within the community, we the club must have fun doing it.”

In closing, Board Member Angela Fields held the Child Abuse Prevention Drawing and members joined in the reading of Exchange’s Covenant of Service.