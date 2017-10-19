Noon Exchange Club members receive food handling training, prepare for Feast of Sharing

Special to Leader-Press

Copperas Cove Code Enforcement officer George Sinner taught a Volunteer Food Handling class during the October 13 Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Meeting. Sinner covered requirements through a lecture and slide show on safely serving food during sporting events, church events and festivals. Sinner reviewed the basic rules of food handling to prevent food borne illnesses and stressed the importance of following important steps of proper food care.

Prior to the presentation, Noon Exchange Club President Mike Blount opened the meeting, and Club Member Brian Hawkins offered the invocation. Club Member James Stubbs asked members to join in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Past Board Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries.

Guests included Larry Campbell, Mary Campbell, and Janet Johnston. During the announcements, President Mike Blount asked members to attend the Freedom Shrine dedication at the City Council Chambers in the Technology Center. The Freedom Shrine dedication is sponsored by the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, the Exchange Excel Club of Copperas Cove and Exchange Excel Club of High School United Teens Service of Copperas Cove.

Board Member Marsha Siler shared details of the upcoming Membership Mixer to be held at the Unwind Tasting Room and Café on October 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will share with individuals and local businesses all the volunteer opportunities that contribute to the community and to Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness.

Blount then announced details about the Make a Difference Day on October 28. Participants will volunteer at the Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments. Coffee and donuts will be served at 8:30 a.m. and work will begin at 9 a.m. Volunteers will clean up around the apartments, patio and fence line.

Finally, the Book of Golden Deeds Ceremony will be held on November 4 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Hall. This year the recipient is Mike Blount from the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove. Blount will be recognized for his lifelong volunteer work and countless hours toward making the community a better place to live.

In closing, Board Member Angela held the Child Abuse Prevention Drawing which raised $77, and Past President Inez Faison led the Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and fourth Friday of every month at Lil Tex Restaurant. For more information contact President Mike Blount at mblount002@hot.rr.com. The next meeting is October 27 at noon.