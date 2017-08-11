Noon Exchange Club holds July 28 meeting

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on July 28 at Lil Tex Restaurant. President Mike Blount opened the meeting by asking Pastor Brian Hawkins to offer the opening prayer. Secretary Marilynn Bell led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Club Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries.

Pat Thomas presented Bill and Carol Joanis with the Proudly We Hail Award for displaying American Flag in their front yard correctly.

Next. President Mike Blount introduced the guest speaker Maureen Jouett. Jouett is the Executive Director of Bring Everyone in the Zone. Bring Everyone into the Zone is a non-profit organization that offers support to the military affiliated individuals and caregivers of active duty and veterans suffering from PTSD, brain injury, effects of traumatic events and more through Peer to Peer mentorship.

Past President Inez Faison held the scholarship auction. Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove Scholarships are given to qualifying Copperas Cove Independent High School Seniors. President Mike Blount offered closing remarks, and Club Member Joseph Huckstein led the Covenant of Service.