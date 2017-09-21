Noon Exchange Club hears emergency preparedness presentation

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on September 8 at Lil Tex Restaurant. President Mike Blount called the meeting to order, and Club Member Brian Hawkins led the invocation. Board member Paul Inman asked members to join in the Pledge of Allegiance, and club member Norma Crawford shared birthday and anniversary dates. President Mike Blount discussed upcoming events during the announcements. First, the Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Unwind Tasting Room and Café on October 19 from 6-8 p.m. The event will allow the club an opportunity to share with local businesses, members from the Chamber of Commerce and citizens from the local community. During the mixer, the club can hold conversations about the many Exchange Club volunteer opportunities that contribute to Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness.

On October 28, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will work half day at Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments as part of the National Day of Service Make Difference Day. The club will be doing cleanup work, painting and clearing shrubbery at the residence.

Next, the club discussed details about the Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet to be held on November 4 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Hall. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will recognize a lifelong volunteer dedicated to providing countless hours toward making the community a better place to live. The cost to attend the banquet is $15 and the deadline to purchase tickets is September 27.

Finally, Blount asked all members to participate in the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove Feast of Sharing taking place at the Civic Center on November 16 from 6-8 pm. The Feast of Sharing is a community wide event that is open to the public. Attendees will receive a free Thanksgiving dinner. During the October 13 meeting, club members will be given an opportunity to receive food handlers’ training needed to serve food for the event.

Following the announcements, Board Member Marsha Siler introduced the guest speaker Deputy Chief Gary Young from the Copperas Cove Fire Department. Young discussed important practical information on disaster preparedness. Preparedness included having a survival kit available in the home. Young expressed the need to have a disaster plan in place and be knowledge able about what to do in case of emergency. The list of items for the kits is available on line at the City of Copperas Cove Fire Department website. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department website is located at http://www.copperascove.org/fire_department/emergency_preparedness/.

Kidsafe Program Coordinator from Baylor Scott and White Keith Reed followed Young’s presentation. Reed spoke briefly about child passenger safety. One aspect of Reed’s job is certifying firefighters and EMTs on installation and inspection of child car seats correctly. For this reason, Reed expressed the need for parents to take the car seats to the fire department to ensure the car seat is placed in the automobile properly.

In closing, board member Angela Fields held the child abuse prevention drawing and club member Ashley Whitworth asked members to join in the Covenant of Service.