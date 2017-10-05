Noon Exchange Club fall a mixer set for October 19

Special to the Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on September 22. President Mike Blount called the meeting to order, and Brian Hawkins led the invocation. James Stubbs led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Club Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries.

Next, guests were introduced to include Jeremy Alber, Maureen Jouett, Charlotte Hitchman, and Lisa Sherwood. President Blount shared opening announcements. On October 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the club will hold its Fall Membership Mixer at Unwind Tasting Room and Café. The event will allow the club an opportunity to share with local businesses, members from the Chamber of Commerce and citizens from the local community.

On November 4, the Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Hall. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will recognize a select lifelong volunteer dedicated to providing countless hours toward making the community a better place to live.

Next, members were encouraged to volunteer in the club’s annual Feast of Sharing which will take place on November 16 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. From 6-8 p.m., citizens can receive a free Thanksgiving meal and will be given an opportunity to fellowship with one another. Club volunteers wishing to serve food during the community dinner can receive Food Handler’s training during the next meeting on October 13.

Blount then asked members to support the Freedom Shrine Dedication on October 17 at 4 p.m. during the City Council Meeting. The Shrine will be placed in the Council Chambers. On October 28, members were asked to volunteer half a day at Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments as part of the National Day of Service Make A Difference Day. The club will be doing cleanup work, painting and clearing shrubbery at the residence.

During the Award Ceremony, Code Compliance Officer Malissa Alber was awarded the City Employee of the Quarter. Alber was given the award for her dedication to the community.

President Blount then called Board Member Marsha Siler forward to receive the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove Exchangite of the Quarter Award. Siler was recognized for her hard work and commitment to club projects.

Past President Sandor Vegh introduced guest speaker City Manger Andrea Gardner. Gardner expanded on several city projects, discussed future plans for the city and shared Copperas Cove current events. She began detailing the Southwest Sewer Project. “Phase 1 is complete. This will encourage and be ready for new development.” Another project she expanded on briefly was the ongoing construction on the Avenue D sidewalk and the F.M. 116 South sidewalk, which would maintain goals of creating more walking areas and the prompting of new businesses. Gardner described additional improvements to include the Business 190 landscape median project that she proposed would improve automobile safety by providing more turning movement. After describing other projects she encouraged members to attend city council meetings to offer input for furthering the master plan for city growth. Gardner also encouraged members to consider applying for advisory boards, as she stated the city is continually seeking community candidates. Also, she asked for participation in the Cove Watch National Night Out and to encourage involvement within their individual neighborhoods.

Following the presentation, Past President Inez Faison led the Scholarship Auction, resulting in $355 toward scholarships for select Copperas Cove High School seniors. In closing, Board Member Marsha Siler asked members to recite the Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and the fourth Friday of every month. The next regular meeting will be held on October 13. For more information contact Mike Blount at mblount002@hot.rr.com.