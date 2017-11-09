Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove hands out awards at meeting

Special to Leader-Press

Central Texas Youth Services Street Outreach Coordinator Kisha Vallejo, MSW offered a presentation on Central Texas Youth Services to the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove during the October 27 meeting. Central Texas Youth Services is a nonprofit organization provides services to runaways, homeless and troubled youth, and their families throughout the Central Texas region. Also, the organization provides emergency housing services, respite services, and transitional living services for ages 3-17 years of age. The organization identifies the need for emergency housing assistance for young adults aging out of foster care and those exiting the care of their families at age 18. Central Texas Youth Services also maintains maternity group homes, self-sufficiency employment programs, drop-in centers and a national hotline. This outreach programs extends to Bell, Coryell, and McLennan Counties.

The meeting began with President Mike Blount calling the meeting to order, and Brian Hawkins led the invocation. James Stubbs followed by asking members to join in the Pledge of Allegiance. Past Board Member Norma Crawford announced birthdays and anniversaries.

During the announcements, Past President Inez Faison provided members information about the Book of Golden Deed’s Award Banquet. This year, the club will recognize Mike Blount because of his life-long dedication of service to the community and outside organizations. Blount has an exceptional track record of continued unselfish giving and a commitment to volunteering to help others.

President Blount asked all members to consider volunteering for the Feast of Sharing which will take place on November 16 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 6-8 p.m. Citizens will receive a free Thanksgiving meal and have an opportunity to fellowship with one another.

During the presentation of awards, the club recognized four individuals. Secretary Melissa Rosa presented CCISD senior Cierra Brown the Youth of Quarter for her demonstration of leadership, academic track record and volunteerism. CCISD senior Bailey Harner received the ACE Award from Club Member Pat Thomas for maintaining academic excellence despite various obstacles. President Mike Blount presented CCISD Mathew Aquino the Excel of the First Quarter Award. Aquino also received the award for his demonstration of leadership, academic record, and volunteerism. Past President Inez Faison presented CCISD teacher Jerrold Lyles the Educator of the Quarter Award.

During the induction ceremony, Brooke Johnson was announced as the newest member of the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove by her Sponsor Noon Exchange Club Member Tana King.

Next, Past President Inez Faison led the monthly scholarship drawing that benefits Copperas Cove High School Seniors. Club Member Tana King closed the meeting by asking members to join in the reading of the Exchange Club’s Covenant of Service. Following the meeting the Temple Exchange Club obtained the Exchange Club Travel Gavel from the club. Travel Gavel is a tradition that promotes an opportunity for Exchange Clubs to share with one another. For more information about the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove contact Mike Blount at mblount002@hot.rr.com or visit the website noonexchangeclubofcopperascove.com.