New shows open at Mayborn Science Theater

Special to the HHES

The Mayborn Science Theater welcomes two new full-dome shows to its October schedule and welcomes back a Halloween favorite. “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” returns to the Saturday matinee lineup at 2 p.m. Based on the book “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” the show is a tale of a square pumpkin that is teased by all the round pumpkins for his odd shape. With the help of a scarecrow, two bat side-kicks and three very funny spiders, Edgar, Allan and Poe, Spookley learns he has what it takes to be the “Pick of the Patch,” especially after disaster strikes the pumpkin patch.

The first new show is “Pandas: The Journey Home.” Presented by National Geographic, the show gives the audience unprecedented access to meet all of the pandas at the Wolong Panda Center in China as they get ready for their new lives in various parts of the world. The audience will see these cute, lovable creatures as never before and learn about their fascinating habits and personalities. Show time is Saturday at 12 p.m.

Also making its debut is “Flying Monsters.” The audience goes on a journey with world-renowned naturalist and documentary filmmaker David Attenborough. He recounts the fascinating story of how we first discovered dinosaurs were real and how they were even able to get off the ground as pterosaurs ruled the prehistoric skies. The show takes viewers through the lush and alien environment in which these creatures lived and experience real flying monsters. Show time is Saturday at 4 p.m.

The show lineup also features “Zula Patrol: Under the Weather.” Take a rollercoaster ride across the universe with the lovable cast of alien characters from the award-winning PBS series, “The Zula Patrol.” Ride along with the gang as they try to save the solar system’s weather from interplanetary villain Dark Truder and learn about astronomy and weather. Show time is Saturday at 11 a.m.

“Space School Astronaut Training Underwater” which details how astronauts train underwater to live and work in space. From microgravity simulation at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Lab, to living under the sea at Aquarius Reef Base, astronauts spend a lot of time training underwater. Experience the training up close and personal from a habitat hidden deep underwater in Florida, to the world’s most amazing swimming pool. Show time is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Also during October, the Mayborn Science Theater offers Laser Friday on October 20 featuring three laser light shows starting at 7 p.m. with “Space Laser” – a mix of science- and space-themed pop songs. At 8 p.m. is “Laseropolis” – an eclectic mix of musical themes surveying pop, rock, alternative and oldies. And at 9 p.m. is “Laser Zeppelin” which features some of the greatest hits from the iconic rock and roll band, Led Zeppelin.

On October 27-28 during the CTC Haunted House/Fall Carnival, four Halloween-themed laser shows will be shown. At 7 p.m. is “Fright Light” followed at 8 p.m. by “Laser Spooktacular,” “Laser Halloween” at 9 p.m. and “Hallowscream” at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, October 21 is Warren’s Star Tour at 7 p.m. Warren Hart, the theater’s resident astronomer, takes the audience on a tour of the constellations, stars and other astral phenomena of the night sky.