New print shop opens in Cove, holds ribbon cutting

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Design Technically Write held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Hope McKee said that she came up with the idea for her store after noticing that the city did not already have a local print shop. McKee said she’s a huge supporter of small business.

“I think it was a need, and we’re meeting that need,” said McKee.

The print shop—though it’s more than just a print shop—is offering 50 percent off all holiday cards and magnetic postcards for the month of October.

The store, located at 309 W. Bus. 190, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition to greeting cards and postcards, Design Technically Writer also offers design services, posters, flyers, brochures, binding, laminating, door hangers, and more. They also offer prints on shirts, hats, mugs, pens, mousepads, and other items as well, and are willing to consider requests on services not already offered.

McKee added that she has already been receiving business from both Gatesville and Lampasas.

The store has many Hallmark greeting cards and allows customers to customize the already-existing cards. McKee also vows to beat or match other store’s prices.

“We’re not a cookie-cutter print shop,” said McKee, stressing the fact that her store can customize designs rather than relying on already existing graphics.

Nancy Parrot is the store’s graphic designer. She is the one who modifies graphics and can even hand-draw them should the customer desire.

“I love doing what I’m doing,” said Parrot. “I’m really happy to be back into the graphic arts.”

Design Technically Write offers military rates, teacher discounts, and small business deals. Both McKee and Parrot are military spouses.

Maurice Tobin, the special project coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce, said McKee’s shop has already produced items for Chamber events including brochures for a Chamber event.

They have also mass-produced posters for the upcoming Small Business Saturday event and will be offering pictures with Santa at their shop on Small Business Saturday, November 25.