Nationally known quilter to visit area quilt group Monday in Harker Heights

Nichole Wilde is a professional quilter who travels the country teaching the art of free-hand quilting. Next week, from October 9-12, Wilde will be in the Central Texas area as part of her “Quilting Across America” tour.

Wilde, no stranger to quilting enthusiasts, was featured in the July 2017 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine.

Formerly Nichole Webb, Wilde has been traveling in her “Art Bus” since September 2016 along with her rescue dog, Snoopie, teaching as she goes.

She has taught free-hand machine quilting on sewing machines and longarm quilting machines for 15 years and was nominated for the Teacher of The Year Award by The Professional Quilter Magazine in both 2006 and 2007.

On Monday evening, Wilde will kick things off in Harker Heights, where she will speak to the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild meeting held Harker Heights United Methodist Church, 208 West Cardinal Ln. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and the public is invited.

The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild is made up of quilters from the greater Fort Hood area, to include quilters from Copperas Cove, Kempner, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville and they meet on the second Monday of every month.

As Wilde travels throughout the country, she books private quilting sessions and will do so while she is in the Harker Heights area.

Her 40-foot RV has an on-board quilting studio for her long-arm, 10-foot quilting frame. She books one-on-one quilting sessions via her website, nicholewilde.com, or by calling (360) 488-3036. After her time in Harker Heights is up, she will travel to San Antonio from, followed by Houston and Beaumont, and then on to New Orleans.

She has taught workshops and given private lessons in Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, and has future events in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and New Mexico.

