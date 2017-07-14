National United Bank celebrates new location

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Wednesday afternoon, National United Bank celebrated its grand reopening at 505 E. Bus. 190 with a ribbon cutting and welcomed members of the community to join them.

The event included a ribbon cutting, along with refreshments and a chance for visitors to spin a wheel and win one of a variety of prizes, such as National United piggybanks, coloring books and crayons for kids, fidget spinners, movie passes, gift cards, candy and more.

National United moved its operations from its former 408 S. Main St. location. That building was sold to the Copperas Cove Independent School District for its future administration offices.

Formerly part of the National Banks of Central Texas, National United was renamed and rebranded in February 2017. The new bank, a 4,500-square foot space, has been open since June 5.

National United also reopened with two new loan officers, Eric Armstrong, who will also serve as president, and Zach Miller.

Armstrong is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 23 years of service. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a minor in finance from Angelo State University and a Master of Science degree in administration from Central Michigan University. Prior to National United, Armstrong worked as a local real estate broker with EXIT Realty.

“I still plan to keep my broker license, because I think it’s good to have that as a knowledge base,” Armstrong said on making the transition to working at National United. He said his prior experience in real estate finance led him to real estate after the military.

“I’m going to try to do my best to do some good for the community,” Armstrong said. “If I can help bring business to Cove, that’s what I want to do.”

Armstrong is already involved with the community as a charter organization representative for the Boy Scouts of America, the Copperas Cove Rotary Club, and serves on the board of the Copperas Cove Education Foundation. He is also involved with the local Military Officers Association of America.

Armstrong said he looks forward to building partnerships in the community as Copperas Cove continues to grow, and plans for National United to be a part of that growth.

Zach Miller joined National United in 2013 after graduating from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. Throughout his career, he has gained experience with consumer and commercial lending and taken a hands-on approach to building relationships within the community. Miller and his wife, Shawnee, are central Texas natives and active in the Gatesville Lion’s Club as club directors.

“It’s a privilege to have Eric as our new Copperas Cove bank president. He is a proven leader with over two decades of dedicated military service. His honor and expertise make him a significant asset to our Copperas Cove bank,” Eugene Worthington, president and CEO of National United stated in a press release. “Zach is also a strong addition to the team with a track record and personal commitment to helping businesses and families address their financial needs. They both have strong ties to central Texas and have demonstrated a spirit of service to the community.”

As far as the new design goes, Worthington said it was designed around efficiency, convenience and simplicity while still allowing a comfortable space for occasions that require a meeting with a banker.