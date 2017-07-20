MTGCD introduces education and public relations coordinator

By JOE COOPER

Special to Leader-Press

Middle Trinity Groundwater Conservation District recently introduced former Dublin ISD teacher Stephanie Keith as the district’s Education and Public Relations Coordinator.

Keith will be responsible for speaking at schools, groups, and events about the importance of groundwater conservation and the many services provided by MTGCD within its four member counties.

The District has always provided the Major Rivers curriculum to participating school districts within their supported counties at no cost.

Now with Stephanie on board, the education program will be expanded by adding a mobile lab.

The Envision Groundwater Flow Simulator is an exciting feature that will provide a visual representation of groundwater flow and the effects of different elements on the aquifer.

For more information or questions call 254-965-6705 or visit www.middletrinitygcd.org.