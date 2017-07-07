Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 installs new officers

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

New officers for Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove were sworn in on Saturday morning at the lodge.

Lodge officers for 2017-2018 are Worshipful Master Bill Chenoweth, Senior Warden Paul Plourde, Junior Warden James Hamilton, Treasurer Ron Singleton, Secretary Kippley Miller, Chaplain James Cooney, Senior Deacon Darrell McDonald, Junior Deacon James Johnsen, Senior Steward Orla Sharp, Junior Steward Robert Walker, Marshal Matt Freeman, Master of Ceremonies Frank Leslie, Tiler Josh Chenoweth.

The ceremony was attended by family and friends of the new officers and a cake and refreshments were served following the ceremony.

“I was approached by one of my brothers about five years ago and he asked me if I could see myself being Worshipful Master in about four or five years,” said newly elected Worshipful Master Bill Chenoweth. “At that time I did not have any aspirations of being Worshipful Master, I just wanted to be a good Mason. I did tell my brother that if you and the other brothers see that in me, then I will start that journey. Over the last few years I went through several different chairs, and now I am here.

“I am honored and happy to be around such great brothers. I am proud to be a part of this group, and Copperas Cove is such a wonderful town. People sometimes don’t realize how much everyone pulls together when there is a need.

“My challenge to the brothers this year, and my team of officers is let’s get our hands dirty and let’s throw in and do all we can for our community and let the Cove community see that we are here for all of the right purposes.”

Robert Walker was the Worshipful Master for the past year, and as he passed the duties on to the new Worshipful Master, the brothers of the Mt. Hiram wanted Walker to know how much they appreciated all of his tireless efforts in making the lodge a great place and how he was able to help the community understand that the Masons care about them.

Walker was presented a plaque and a pin and other gifts to let him know that he is a great Mason.

“It is hard to explain when you are being shown such respect and love for the time that you spent in the chair as Worshipful Master. However, to receive all of these gifts makes me truly grateful,” Walker said. “It was a lot of responsibility being in charge of this lodge and having almost 200 brothers look to you for guidance and support, and there is a lot of weight on your shoulders when you hold a position like that.

“I am happy to pass the chair on to Bill because he is a great guy and I know that he will do a wonderful job for this lodge. I know that he, I and the rest of the brothers will continue to get our message out to the community.”

Paul Plourde was elected to be Senior Warden this year.

“We have to continue to do the work on our lodge and keep it going. We also need to keep on helping this community in many different ways. The community depends on us, so we need to keep raising money for our lodge, as well as raise money for organizations that need it the most.”

James Hamilton, the new Junior Warden, talked about traditions and his new position.

“Our organization is deep in tradition, and we take it very seriously. It also revolves around the Holy Bible for our guidance,” said Hamilton. “My position is to support the Worshipful Master and his operation. I also am responsible for all meals, and am the lawyer, meaning that I need to know all of our bylaws and laws, and if there is ever there is any legal situation than I am the guy to go to for that.”

Darrell McDonald is the new Senior Deacon for the next year.

“I have been a Mason for 10 years, and became one with the help of my dad,” McDonald said. “It never ceases to amaze me the amount of quality men that we have in this organization. We want to continue to help the community, and we want the community to know that we are here for them.”

During the past year, the lodge raised funds for organizations like the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen. The lodge’s other groups like the Scottish Rite have also raised funds which have been donated to local community groups.