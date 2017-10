Miracle Network donation

The Optimist Club of Greater Copperas Cove presented a check for $1,000 to Baylor Scott and White McLane’s Children’s Miracle Network Representative Rachel Clark on September 21. The Children’s Miracle Network helps provide critical medical care services to local children and purchase life saving equipment. Pictured from left to right are Optimist Club members Frank Somera Jr., Triss LeMire, Francene Jones, Mary Bogner, Sandor Vegh, Sharon Siranni, Tony Smith, and Baylor Scott and White Children’s Miracle Network Representative Rachel Clark.

– Courtesy Photo