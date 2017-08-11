Metroplex to hold 29th annual KidFest this Sunday

Special to Leader-Press

Join Metroplex Hospital for its 29th annual Children’s Health and Safety Fair, KidFest, on Sunday, August 13 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at.

This annual event offers free health and safety information and fun for all ages. Free school immunizations will be available first come, first served and based on financial need.

“Every year, we try to make KidFest a little bigger and better,” states LaToya Ellis, wellness coordinator for Metroplex Health System. “We are very excited about offering our community this fun event that also serves to promote health consciousness and safety tips for our children.”

Activities include a visit Health E. Bear, the Metroplex Health System mascot; tours of a Killeen Fire Department fire truck and ambulance; games, prizes, and fun; all free of charge. Other activities this year include giant bounce houses for the children to play in; dance and other entertainment acts. Also, free shaved ice and healthy snacks available for everyone.

In addition to the games and activities, numerous community and social service agencies will be on hand with information about their services that are available to Central Texans.

Ellis has placed a focus on health, safety, and fun for this event. “KidFest is focused on providing our neighbors in Central Texas needed services – such as immunizations and health checks. Combining this with activities and entertainment that both children and parents can enjoy makes it a great event for the entire family.”

For additional information, please contact the Metroplex Marketing department at 254-519-8200.