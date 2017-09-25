Metroplex Foundation to host breast cancer events in October

Special to Leader-Press

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Metroplex Health System will be joining the fight all month long by hosting awareness events and providing free and discounted mammograms throughout the month.

The celebration kicks off on with a Jazzin’ for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 7. For one night only, the Killeen Special Events Center will be transformed into the coolest jazz club in town as flutist Althea Rene entertains the crowd with music from her new album Unstoppable. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is $25. There are also VIP packages available. For more information, visit eventbright.com.

The month-long celebration will continue Saturday, Oct. 14 with the Fight of Faith concert at Grace Christian Center. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and is a celebration of breast cancer survivors. Admission to the concert is free.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Metroplex Health System and All-American Chevrolet will host the 4th annual Breast Cancer 5k at Lions Club Park. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and promises to be a day of fun and festivities. To register for the race, or to get more information, visit eventbright.com. The registration fee is $20 for those who sign up before October 6. After October 6, the registration fess is $25.

All proceeds raised by Jazzin’ for the Cure and the Breast Cancer 5k will go towards providing free mammograms on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 26 and 27. There are limited appointments for a free mammogram. Women who are interested are encouraged to call the Metroplex Health System Foundation at (254) 519-8307 at their earliest convenience.

Breast cancer is a scary disease, and it is one that touches everyone in one way or another. Join Metroplex at one or all of the events throughout October. Together, we can win the fight against Breast Cancer.