Man arrested Sunday, dies in custody

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of 32-year-old Justin Smith-Washington.

Smith-Washington was arrested by Copperas Cove police on Sunday, April 16, at 9:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Mary Street for possession of a controlled substance. Then at 9:15 p.m., he was transported to the Copperas Cove Police Department to be processed into the jail.

According to a Tuesday morning press release from the Sgt. Lester Nace with the CCPD, upon arrival at 9:19 p.m., “Smith-Washington was found to have vomited, was lethargic, and was going in and out of consciousness.”

Nace said EMS was immediately called to the scene and began treating Smith-Washington and he was transported to Metroplex Hospital as EMS performed life-saving measures.

“Upon arrival, medical staff from the hospital treated Justin but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Smith-Washington’s body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy. Lt. Brian Wyers said the CCPD put a request to expedite the autopsy, but the results could still take weeks to come back. The CCPD will provide an update when results are received, he added.

Wyers confirmed that at the time of his arrest, Smith-Washington was in possession of cocaine