Mallet to receive Golden Deeds award

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Shirley Mallet may have retired from a career which included being a CCISD school nurse, but she continues to be an active part of the community and is being recognized Friday evening by the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove as this year’s Book of Golden Deeds award recipient.

The club’s annual Golden Deeds banquet will take place at 6 p.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church social hall, located at 1001 Georgetown Rd. Tickets for the banquet are $15 and are available at the church office, or by contacting Sharon Tabor at (254) 238-6683.

Mallet was nominated by Mary Gaines, who said Mallet continues to volunteer her services by serving the nursing needs of the community. For example, Mallet assists schools with vision and hearing tests and scoliosis screening, and also volunteers for these services at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Killeen. During registration time, she checks shot records and advises parents on required immunizations.

She is also a regular volunteer on Tuesday nights at the Copperas Cove Free Clinic. In her nomination, Gaines shared an anecdote of Mallet going above and beyond.

“Recently while shopping downtown, she recognized a gentleman on the sidewalk who regularly comes to the clinic. Recalling he always asks for food, she asked him if he was hungry. She walked with him to a local eatery, buying him food and instructing the server to give him the change.”

In addition to Mallet’s nursing-related volunteer work, she also takes a widowed senior citizen to her weekly exercise class along with a shopping trip.

Mallet is a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church and volunteers at the church’s first aid station at its annual Fall Festival.

According to the club’s application, the Book of Golden Deeds Award honors a living person who has dedicated themselves to the selfless service of their community. Individuals submitted for consideration will have a demonstrated history and commitment toward altruism and philanthropy that sets them apart from others and serves as a positive example to society without thought of acclaim or recognition.