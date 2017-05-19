Longtime Cove resident, former city attorney passes at 77 years

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Jim Thompson, 77, of Copperas Cove, passed away on May 14 in Temple. He served as City Attorney for the City of Copperas Cove from 2001-2008, and also practiced law in Coryell, Bell and Lampasas Counties for more than 40 years and was a past assistant district attorney in Nueces County.

Locally, Thompson ran the Thompson Law Office for many years, where he specialized in probate and wills, family law, bankruptcy and criminal law.

He represented several generations of families during his time of practice, and according to his obituary, he genuinely enjoyed helping people in their time of need.

“Even though Jim was a great attorney, his real passion was his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming and most anything outdoors.”

He is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, two sisters, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, and a memorial service was set for today at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Jim Thompson memorial fund:

c/o United National Bank

408 S. Main St.

Copperas Cove, TX 76522