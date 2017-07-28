Locals paint, hide rocks of kindness

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

When locals are out and about in Copperas Cove and beyond, they may have noticed some painted rocks showing up in random and sometimes unexpected places.

But it’s not by accident and not entirely random, as some Copperas Cove families have made it their mission this summer to leave a little kindness behind them as they go about their day-to-day lives.

While last summer’s breakout activity for finding things was Pokemon GO!, this summer’s endeavor is called Kindness Rocks.

The principle behind Kindness Rocks is simple: if you find a painted rock, you can keep it. Or, you can re-hide it for someone else to find.

The project involves cleaning and painting rocks with colorful designs and gluing on a label or marking rocks to help track their progress. In the case of local online “rock groups,” some members glue instructions to the labels for participants to post photos on Facebook where the rocks “show up” after they are hidden—and often, rehidden. The rocks are also coated with a clear coat to keep the label and painted design intact.

Jenny Zavala is the administrator of a Facebook group called Copperas Cove TX Rocks, with almost 100 members. Zavala said she and her children, ranging from six to 17 years of age, started painting and hiding rocks at the beginning of the summer.

“That’s typically when I start looking for budget friendly activities to keep them entertained,” Zavala said. “As an extended family that has previously done similar activities with geocaching and letterboxing, this seemed right up our alley with the opportunity to be creative in the mix. We generally put our rocks where kids and families frequent parks, playgrounds, library, Redbox, etc.”

Unknown to Zavala when she started her group, there was already another group of rock-painting-and-hiding enthusiasts in Copperas Cove. But there is plenty of room for everyone.

Copperas Cove Rocks!! has nearly 350 members and is administrated by Covite Bobbi Aulabaugh, who like Zavala also paints and decorates rocks with her three youngest, ages 11, 10 and 9. One rule she reminds rock “hiders” about is that Texas state parks are off limits for hiding rocks, with their “leave no trace policy.” Aulabaugh has been painting and hiding rocks with her family since the spring.

Katie Sauceda is another resident who’s worked on the rocks as a family activity.

“We found out about the rock painting from my mom in Dallas who found a rock that found its way from Virginia,” she said. “We have hidden some at the public library, El Corral. Pretty much everywhere we go, we are either picking up rocks or hiding them. The kids really enjoy it and love that it brings the family together.”

Copperas Cove rocks have begun to find their way outside Copperas Cove and Texas, with a little help.

Tim Cooley Jr. of Twin Falls, Idaho, recently posted finding a rock that originated in Copperas Cove and ended up in Twin Falls. He posted a photo of it online. “It’s my first one, thought y’all would like to know how far it traveled.”

Closer to home, Yari Fontanez said she and her daughter found a rock inside Killeen Mall.

“I thought it was awesome,” Fontanez said. “It made my day because I was not too happy when I found it. It sure changed my bad moment!”

Suggested places to hide—and find—Kindness Rocks are park benches, nooks and crannies outside businesses, nestled at the bases of trees. Kindness Rock groups recommend asking business owners for permission before hiding rocks inside a store. Rocks aren’t also meant to be hidden near food. Rocks shouldn’t be hidden on lawns where it could damage a lawnmower blade. Some of the Copperas Cove rock painters have plans to gather with rock enthusiasts from other cities on Saturday, August 5 for a painting session starting at 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.