Lemonade Day University taught in Copperas Cove

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Lemonade Day 2017 is fast approaching, and for the kids of Copperas Cove another opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday evening, about 25 kids attended Lemonade Day University at the community room of the Copperas Cove Police Department. The Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Lemonade Day Organization put on the University.

The one-hour class taught kids all about running their own lemonade stand. The class was taught by a group of students who are taking a class in entrepreneurship and business management at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and they made this a part of their class project.

During the class, kids learned about creating a name for their business, what kinds of ingredients they will need, and most importantly, why they wanted to open a lemonade stand.