Lemonade Day University taught in Copperas Cove
By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press
Lemonade Day 2017 is fast approaching, and for the kids of Copperas Cove another opportunity to become entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday evening, about 25 kids attended Lemonade Day University at the community room of the Copperas Cove Police Department. The Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Lemonade Day Organization put on the University.
The one-hour class taught kids all about running their own lemonade stand. The class was taught by a group of students who are taking a class in entrepreneurship and business management at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and they made this a part of their class project.
During the class, kids learned about creating a name for their business, what kinds of ingredients they will need, and most importantly, why they wanted to open a lemonade stand.
Some kids wanted to make a little money, but at the same time, they also wanted to share the money with people and charities that need help.
This marks the seventh year that Lemonade Day has been a part of the Central Texas community.
In 2010, First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank introduced Lemonade Day to the Fort Hood area community. Members of those banks attended a conference the year before in Houston, where they learned about the National Lemonade Day program.
“It is wonderful that the city of Copperas Cove keeps welcoming Lemonade Day to the area, and it was great to have it at the police department this year, we are very grateful to them,” said Samantha Ricciardi, project coordinator for Lemonade Day 2017. “Thirty kids registered online this year for Lemonade Day University, and about 25 actually showed up.”
Delilah Salas won the best tasting lemonade for Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Lemonade Day in 2016. This year, Salas said she is happy to come back again and a make great tasting lemonade. She is also happy that her mom is there to help and support her every step of the way.
Rita Salas is Delilah’s mother and said she is excited to be back this year to support her daughter, and although she may not win best tasting lemonade again, she tried her best again, and works hard and learns valuable life skills.
Kevin Keller is the Public Information Officer for the city of Copperas Cove and is the city’s coordinator with Lemonade Day.
“The city is one of the sponsors, and is happy to be. The city donated $750 to Lemonade Day 2017,” Keller said. “It is one of those events that I embrace.”
Asher Hardin is one of the UMHB students who taught Tuesday night’s class.
“It is a really good experience for us to see how entrepreneurship can affect the community, and it is great to see all of these kids involved, participating and really getting into it.”
Nate Long also taught the class.
“I enjoy working with the kids and teaching them these important lessons about money and entrepreneurship,” he said.
Mary Ludolph is part of Enactus at Central Texas College. Her group does charitable works in the community through entrepreneurial action.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to support our community, youth, and to help grow the entrepreneurial spirit, of those that are starting out in their business journey,” she said., “It is great to meet all of these little entrepreneurs that one day may join my team when they grow up.”
